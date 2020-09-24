Maurice Ketter

WYNOT — Services for Maurice H. Ketter, 84, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church and will resume an hour prior to services on Friday.
He died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Maurice H. Ketter was born on Aug. 31, 1936, in Wynot, to Maurice and Julia Ann (Wiebelhaus) Ketter Sr. He grew up in Wynot and graduated from Wynot High School in 1954. He then went to Barbering School in Sioux City.
Maurice barbered for over 50 years in Coleridge, Wynot and Yankton.
Maurice also worked for the Cedar County Road Department for 20 years, running the maintainer, and he drove the school bus for Wynot Public School for 22 years.
Maurice married Nadene Kristine Colbenson on July 23, 1957, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. They had five children: Denise, Dione, Darcel, Doug and Darla.
Maurice was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wynot. He was an EMT for 17 years and volunteer fireman for 25 years. In his younger years, he played baseball for Wynot for 20 years. He started Legion Baseball for the youth in Wynot and coached Legion baseball.
Maurice was instrumental in getting lights at the Wynot ballfield. Maurice loved his spouse and was his grandchildren’s No. 1 fan. He loved the Huskers, Wynot Blue Devils, Wynot baseball and the New York Yankees.
Maurice served on the town board for eight years, was on the Wynot Public Cemetery Board, parish council, the Veterans Memorial Committee, a church choir member for many years, RC&D board and was president of the Corps of Discovery Welcome Center.
Maurice loved fishing, playing cards, making up poker games, camping, spending time at the river and whittling canes (all of his grandkids have one of his creations).
Maurice is survived by his spouse of 63 years, Nadene of Wynot; five children, Denise (Joel) Dendinger of Norfolk, Dione (Scott) Fuchtman of Creighton, Darcel (David) Stevens of Yankton, Doug (Teresa) Ketter of Norfolk and Darla Salem (Marv Peters) of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren, seven step grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Norma Foster of Wynot, Doral Schroeder of Wynot, Linda Stodola Fremont and Stanley Ketter of Ponca.
Preceding Maurice in death were his parents, Maurice and Julia Ketter Sr.; a brother, Ronald Ketter; two sisters, Sandra Ketter and Lucy Holdorf; brothers-in-law Don Schroeder, Milo Stodola, Glenn Foster, John Spence, Curt Colbenson and Jim North; and a daughter-in-law, Brenda (Hochstein) Ketter.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren: Eric Dendinger, Jake Dendinger, Jarod Dendinger, Kyle Fuchtman, Rashea (Fuchtman) Schumacher, Klay Fuchtman, Austin Ketter, Abby (Ketter) Burroughs, Connor Ketter, Sara (Stevens) Vandertuig, Emily (Stevens) Duarte, Zack Salem and Jackie (Salem) Furasek.
Honorary pallbearers will be Maurice’s seven step-grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
A livestream of the service will be available at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live Facemasks, and social distancing will be required at the visitation and at the funeral.