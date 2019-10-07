Maurice Henn

PETERSBURG — Services for Maurice F. “Morrie” Henn, 85, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 334 of Petersburg, Army Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
He died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.