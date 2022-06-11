O’NEILL — Services for Maureen Rohde, 87, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill, with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.
Maureen Rohde died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill. Arrangements are under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill.
1935-2022
Maureen Margaret Mahony was born on Jan. 12, 1935, in St. Edward, to Charles and Kathryn (Babbit) Mahony. She was the oldest of 14 children. Her family moved to the O’Neill area where she was boarded at St. Mary’s Academy and graduated in 1952. Maureen taught for one year before attending St. Katherine’s College of Nursing in Omaha. She graduated in 1955 as a registered nurse and then returned to O’Neill. Maureen always took great pride in being a nurse and her nursing career.
Maureen met Frank Rohde at a dance at the Legion Club in O’Neill. The two were married on Sept. 10, 1957, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Together, they were blessed with five children: Mark, Terri, Jerome, Peggy and Michelle. They made their home on the Rohde family homestead 25 miles north of O’Neill until 1974, when they moved to their home 3 miles north of O’Neill. Maureen worked for Avera St. Anthony’s for a time before she worked as a school nurse. She then worked for Valley Hope for 12 more years, until her retirement in 2000. In 2019, Maureen and Frank moved to County Lane Retirement Village in O’Neill.
Maureen loved deeply, was fiercely loyal, and had a steadfast faith. She loved flowers and gardening and always had one of the most beautiful yards. She also thoroughly enjoyed a good card game and looked forward to her weekly bridge games. Her family and her faith were always at the forefront. She loved her life with honesty, grace and dignity. She was our “true North” and will leave a legacy of such behind.
Maureen is survived by her husband of 64 years, Frank Rohde of O’Neill; five children, Mark (Tami) Rohde of Kingsley, Iowa, Terri Rohde of Lincoln, Jerome Rohde (Rob Newcomb) of Lincoln, Peggy Rohde of O’Neill and Michelle (John) Sgourakis of Omaha; seven grandchildren, Seth (Annie) Rohde, Megan (Colt) Baldwin, Tate Rohde, Maureen Rohde, Vasili Sgourakis, Isabelle Sgourakis and Sophia Sgourakis; five great-grandchildren, Emma, Clara and Cal Rohde, and Mya and Jay Baldwin; siblings Bette (Ed) Boyle of O’Neill, Charlene Boyle of York, Charles (Diane) Mahony of Spalding, Pauline Carr of Harrisonville, Mo., Rosemary Cooley of Harrisonville, Mo., Agnes (Paul) Halvorsen of Henderson, Nev., Mike (Kim) Mahony of O’Neill, Pat (Elva) Mahony of Spalding, Kevin (Patty) Mahony of O’Neill and Theresa (Gary) Parker of Topeka, Kan.; brother-in-law Jim Gallager of O’Neill; and many nieces and nephews.
Maureen is preceded by her parents; three sisters, Mary Jo Gallager, Karen Ramold, Sr. Colleen Mahony; and four brothers-in-law, Ron Cooley, Nick Ramold, Jim Carr and Dick Boyle.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.