 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maureen Rohde

Maureen Rohde

Maureen Rohde

 Courtesy

O’NEILL — Services for Maureen Rohde, 87, O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill, with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. parish rosary.

Maureen Rohde died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill. Arrangements are under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill.

1935-2022

Maureen Margaret Mahony was born on Jan. 12, 1935, in St. Edward, to Charles and Kathryn (Babbit) Mahony. She was the oldest of 14 children. Her family moved to the O’Neill area where she was boarded at St. Mary’s Academy and graduated in 1952. Maureen taught for one year before attending St. Katherine’s College of Nursing in Omaha. She graduated in 1955 as a registered nurse and then returned to O’Neill. Maureen always took great pride in being a nurse and her nursing career.

Maureen met Frank Rohde at a dance at the Legion Club in O’Neill. The two were married on Sept. 10, 1957, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Together, they were blessed with five children: Mark, Terri, Jerome, Peggy and Michelle. They made their home on the Rohde family homestead 25 miles north of O’Neill until 1974, when they moved to their home 3 miles north of O’Neill. Maureen worked for Avera St. Anthony’s for a time before she worked as a school nurse. She then worked for Valley Hope for 12 more years, until her retirement in 2000. In 2019, Maureen and Frank moved to County Lane Retirement Village in O’Neill.

Maureen loved deeply, was fiercely loyal, and had a steadfast faith. She loved flowers and gardening and always had one of the most beautiful yards. She also thoroughly enjoyed a good card game and looked forward to her weekly bridge games. Her family and her faith were always at the forefront. She loved her life with honesty, grace and dignity. She was our “true North” and will leave a legacy of such behind.

Maureen is survived by her husband of 64 years, Frank Rohde of O’Neill; five children, Mark (Tami) Rohde of Kingsley, Iowa, Terri Rohde of Lincoln, Jerome Rohde (Rob Newcomb) of Lincoln, Peggy Rohde of O’Neill and Michelle (John) Sgourakis of Omaha; seven grandchildren, Seth (Annie) Rohde, Megan (Colt) Baldwin, Tate Rohde, Maureen Rohde, Vasili Sgourakis, Isabelle Sgourakis and Sophia Sgourakis; five great-grandchildren, Emma, Clara and Cal Rohde, and Mya and Jay Baldwin; siblings Bette (Ed) Boyle of O’Neill, Charlene Boyle of York, Charles (Diane) Mahony of Spalding, Pauline Carr of Harrisonville, Mo., Rosemary Cooley of Harrisonville, Mo., Agnes (Paul) Halvorsen of Henderson, Nev., Mike (Kim) Mahony of O’Neill, Pat (Elva) Mahony of Spalding, Kevin (Patty) Mahony of O’Neill and Theresa (Gary) Parker of Topeka, Kan.; brother-in-law Jim Gallager of O’Neill; and many nieces and nephews.

Maureen is preceded by her parents; three sisters, Mary Jo Gallager, Karen Ramold, Sr. Colleen Mahony; and four brothers-in-law, Ron Cooley, Nick Ramold, Jim Carr and Dick Boyle.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Tags

In other news

Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.

William Sheppard Jr.

William Sheppard Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for William F. “Bill” Sheppard Jr., 68, Norfolk, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, Norfolk. Officiating the service will be the Revs. Cindy Cone and Randall Coffin. Family inurnment will take place in Hillcrest Memorial Par…

David Eisenhauer

David Eisenhauer

Services for David Eisenhauer, 37, formerly of the Coleridge and Wakefield areas, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Alton Presbyterian Church in Alton, Iowa. The Rev. Harlan De Jong will officiate.

Theodora Reicks

Theodora Reicks

PETERSBURG — Memorial services for Theodora “Dorothy” Reicks, 83, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Petersburg.

Larry Hellmers

Larry Hellmers

OMAHA — Graveside services for Larry R. Hellmers, 72, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Omaha National Cemetery. The Rev. Greg Berger will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, Millard American Legion Post 374 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 833.

Linda Benson

Linda Benson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Linda Benson, 72, Pierce, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Linda Benson died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Rosemary York

Rosemary York

LINCOLN — Services for Rosemary (Scdoris) York, 70, Lincoln will begin with a 9:30 a.m. rosary on Monday, June 13, at Calvary Chapel, 3880 L St., in Lincoln. Mass will follow.

Roxanne Nelson

Roxanne Nelson

LAUREL — Services for Roxanne G. Nelson, 60, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Roxanne Nelson died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her residence.

Patrick Carr

Patrick Carr

O’NEILL — Services for Patrick Carr, 76, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara