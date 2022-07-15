A memorial celebration of life for Maureen S. Ames, 63, Lincoln, will take place after cremation. The date is pending.
Maureen Ames died Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Lincoln.
1959-2022
Maureen Susan Ames was born in Norfolk to Dale W. and Elizabeth Joan (Betty) Ames on Jan. 2, 1959. She went to school at Norfolk Catholic High School in Norfolk. Her passion was art, and her work was recognized throughout the country. She also had a real green thumb when it came to plants and loved sharing with friends and family.
Maureen always had a soft spot in her heart for cats. Her two side kicks were Vincent and Kramer.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, Dale W. and Elizabeth (Betty) Ames of Norfolk, as well as her sister, Margaret Jean (Peggy) Fuhrman, also of Norfolk, and a brother-in-law, Mark A. Tomes of Aurora, Colo.
Maureen is survived by her son, Brian Joseph Snyder of Lincoln; two sisters, Patricia (Ames) Tomes of Aurora, Colo., and Kathleen (Ames) Rose of Chandler, Ariz.; a brother, Stephen Ames of Elkhorn; four nieces; and five nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send memories and cards to Brian Snyder, Maureen’s son, at 1554 Hilltop Road in Lincoln.