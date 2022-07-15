 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maureen Ames

Maureen Ames

A memorial celebration of life for Maureen S. Ames, 63, Lincoln, will take place after cremation. The date is pending.

Maureen Ames died Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Lincoln.

1959-2022

Maureen Susan Ames was born in Norfolk to Dale W. and Elizabeth Joan (Betty) Ames on Jan. 2, 1959. She went to school at Norfolk Catholic High School in Norfolk. Her passion was art, and her work was recognized throughout the country. She also had a real green thumb when it came to plants and loved sharing with friends and family.

Maureen always had a soft spot in her heart for cats. Her two side kicks were Vincent and Kramer.

Maureen was preceded in death by her parents, Dale W. and Elizabeth (Betty) Ames of Norfolk, as well as her sister, Margaret Jean (Peggy) Fuhrman, also of Norfolk, and a brother-in-law, Mark A. Tomes of Aurora, Colo.

Maureen is survived by her son, Brian Joseph Snyder of Lincoln; two sisters, Patricia (Ames) Tomes of Aurora, Colo., and Kathleen (Ames) Rose of Chandler, Ariz.; a brother, Stephen Ames of Elkhorn; four nieces; and five nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please send memories and cards to Brian Snyder, Maureen’s son, at 1554 Hilltop Road in Lincoln.

Tags

In other news

Marilyn Hoffman

Marilyn Hoffman

GRETNA — Services for Marilyn J. Hoffman, 77, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., Gretna. Burial will be in the Omaha National Cemetery.

Roger Keisler

Roger Keisler

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Roger W. Keisler, 53, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Keller State Park northeast of Ainsworth.

Lawrence Gubbels

Lawrence Gubbels

RANDOLPH — Lawrence John “Larry” Gubbels, 80, died June 23, 2022.

Dean Wilkerson

Dean Wilkerson

COLERIDGE — Services for Dean V. Wilkerson, 95, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Deb Valentine will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge with military rites by the Coleridge American Legion Post 114.

Sharon Promes

Sharon Promes

AURORA — Services for Sharon K. ‘Shari’ Promes, 81, Aurora, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary Chapel in Aurora. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Ss. Philip & James Catholic Cemetery in St. James.

Lula Smith

Lula Smith

STANTON — Services for Lula M. “Lou” Smith, 87, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Lou Raff

Lou Raff

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Lou Raff, 93, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Tanya Kuehler

Tanya Kuehler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Tanya K. Kuehler, 49, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate.

Lula Smith

Lula Smith

STANTON — Services for Lula M. “Lou” Smith, 87, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara