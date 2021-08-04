You have permission to edit this article.
Maudie Hess

NORFOLK — Services for Maudie A. Hess, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at the Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Hess died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at The Meadows Assisted Living in Norfolk.

1930-2021

The service and graveside service will be livestreamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Maudie was the first born of twins to Gene and Edith (Drake) Slusher on Aug. 2, 1930, in Jackson, Ky. Maudie and her identical twin sister, Mary, were always together day and night. When they turned four years old, the family moved to Detroit and spent their early education (kindergarten through third grade) there. They then moved to Cincinnati from fourth grade through eighth grade during World War II. The family then moved back to Jackson, Ky., and they lived next to and attended Jackson High School.

Maudie and Mary enjoyed cheerleading throughout high school, and they graduated from there. Their mother, Edith, was a church organist, and at an early age, both girls learned music along with help from their neighbors. Maudie continued her love for music by playing the piano, marimba and the mountain dulcimer throughout her life and playing at the various church parishes that she belonged to and that her spouse served at.

After high school, the girls entered Good Samaritan School of Nursing on the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington, Ky. They enjoyed many activities and experiences there in nursing, church camping, athletics, friendships and field hockey.

In March 1951, Maudie met and dated Dillon Hess, who was from Nebraska and was currently in his second year at the Asbury Seminary. On Sept. 21, 1951, Maudie married Dillon Hess at the Epworth Methodist Church in Lexington, Ky. They then honeymooned through the Smokey Mountains and Virginia Valley before traveling to Nebraska to be acquainted with Dillon’s family.

Throughout her nursing career, she worked as a school nurse, camp nurse, at hospitals, nursing homes and as a home health care nurse. She ended her nursing career as director of nurses at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home.

Maudie spent her life in service to others. She was a member of many community organizations and volunteered at the Agape Crisis Pregnancy Center.

Maudie’s hobbies included tatting, knitting and playing in the Strings & Whistles Band. She loved being a hostess to church meetings and family tea parties. She had a loving heart and was a blessing to everyone who knew her. Her faith was strong, and she was a prayer warrior.

Maudie loved her family dearly, enjoyed spending time with all of them and welcomed every new grand baby.

Survivors include her spouse, the Rev. Dillon Hess of Norfolk; son Terry (Laura) Hess of Stanton; daughter Sharon (Jeff) Schweer of Everett, Wash.; daughter Marsha (Grafton) of Shelbyville, Tenn.; daughter-in-law Nellie Hess of Harlington, Texas; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and twin sister Mary (Ray) Rose of Lexington, Ky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son Roy Hess; son-in-law Gary Grafton; granddaughter Jessica Grafton; and grandson Derek Hess.

Casketbearers will be Dave Scarf, Bill Miller, Wayne Andreasen, Dennis Hoobler, Ron McKeever and Mike Brockhaus. Honorary casketbearers will be Maudie’s grandchildren: Erika Hess, Derek Hess, Erik Hess, Merry Hess, Keri Smith, Kory Hess, Kody Hess, Stefanie Schweer, Julia Schweer, Samantha Chester, Jessica Grafton, Alexis McKnight, Rachel Grafton, Joshua Grafton and Tyler Grafton.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

