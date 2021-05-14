Matthew Peters

NORFOLK — Services for Matthew C. Peters, 31, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Private burial will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Denver.
1989-2021
Matt was born on May 9, 1989, in Norfolk, to Kirk and Shirley (Gaek) Peters. He grew up in Norfolk and attended Norfolk Public Schools. He later received his G.E.D.
Matt was currently engaged to Christina Prisch. He had been working at Burger King in Norfolk for the past nine years and was currently the assistant manager.
Matt enjoyed spending time with his children and family, grilling, watching Cornhusker Football and listening to rap music.
Survivors include his parents, Kirk and Shirley Peters of Norfolk; fiancée Christina Pirsch of Norfolk; four children, Nevaeh, Izaiah and twins Zaden and Raiden; a brother, Michael (Shawn) Peters of Oklahoma City, Okla.; a sister, Amanda Reyes of Norfolk; two nieces; six nephews; and many cousins; aunts; and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Marlene Peters; maternal grandparents, Marvin and Donna Gaek; and several aunts and uncles.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.