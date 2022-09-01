Matthew Kersten

NORFOLK — Matthew G. Kersten, 54, Howells, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1968-2022
Matthew was born on May 15, 1968, in West Point to Gerald and Arlene (Knust) Kersten. He attended grade school in Howells and then graduated from Howells High School in 1986. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated from UNL with a bachelor’s degree in business.
After graduating from college, Matthew worked for a couple different businesses before finding a job he enjoyed at Kawasaki Motors in Lincoln, where he worked for 20 years. Matthew then worked five years for Gana Trucking and Excavating in Lincoln driving semi with a side dump trailer.
Survivors include his mother, Arlene Kersten of Howells; brothers Mark Kersten of Grand Island, Jeff Kersten of Portland, Ore., and Todd Kersten of Wakefield; sister Tina (Jeff) Rhode in Lincoln; eight nieces and nephews; and two stepsons.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald, and a sister, Cindy Kersten.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com