Matthew Kersten

NORFOLK — Matthew G. Kersten, 54, Howells, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1968-2022

Matthew was born on May 15, 1968, in West Point to Gerald and Arlene (Knust) Kersten. He attended grade school in Howells and then graduated from Howells High School in 1986. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated from UNL with a bachelor’s degree in business.

After graduating from college, Matthew worked for a couple different businesses before finding a job he enjoyed at Kawasaki Motors in Lincoln, where he worked for 20 years. Matthew then worked five years for Gana Trucking and Excavating in Lincoln driving semi with a side dump trailer.

Survivors include his mother, Arlene Kersten of Howells; brothers Mark Kersten of Grand Island, Jeff Kersten of Portland, Ore., and Todd Kersten of Wakefield; sister Tina (Jeff) Rhode in Lincoln; eight nieces and nephews; and two stepsons.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald, and a sister, Cindy Kersten.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

