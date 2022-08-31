 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matthew Kersten

NORFOLK — Matthew G. Kersten, 54, Howells, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Lila Tangeman

Lila Tangeman

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lila M. Tangeman, 87, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Lee Swanson

Lee Swanson

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Services for Lee V. (Ogle) Swanson, 72, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, 1221 N. 16th St., in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Burial will be in the Garner Township Cemetery. The Norfolk Christian Church will host a memorial servi…

Arnold Patzel

Arnold Patzel

ALBION — Services for Arnold E. “Arnie” Patzel, 60, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Primrose.

Mike Carley

Mike Carley

WISNER — Private services for Mike Carley, 72, Wisner, will be Friday, Sept. 2.

Leoma Fuelberth

Leoma Fuelberth

OSMOND — Services for Leoma L. Fuelberth, 88, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Leoma Fuelberth died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at her home.

Carolyn Gloe

Carolyn Gloe

Services for Carolyn Gloe, formerly of Pierce, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chandler, Ariz. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Brenda Schmidt

Brenda Schmidt

O’NEILL — Services for Brenda Schmidt, 74, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Ewing.

Raymond Doerr

Raymond Doerr

PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Raymond “Ray” Doerr, 85, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Sharon Hyskell

Sharon Hyskell

CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Sharon K. (Neumann) Hyskell, 85, Guntersville, Ala.,will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara