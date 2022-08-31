Matthew Kersten

NORFOLK — Matthew G. Kersten, 54, Howells, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lila M. Tangeman, 87, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
COUNCIL BLUFFS — Services for Lee V. (Ogle) Swanson, 72, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, 1221 N. 16th St., in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Burial will be in the Garner Township Cemetery. The Norfolk Christian Church will host a memorial servi…
ALBION — Services for Arnold E. “Arnie” Patzel, 60, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Primrose.
OSMOND — Services for Leoma L. Fuelberth, 88, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Leoma Fuelberth died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at her home.
Services for Carolyn Gloe, formerly of Pierce, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chandler, Ariz. Inurnment will be at a later date.
O’NEILL — Services for Brenda Schmidt, 74, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Ewing.
PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Raymond “Ray” Doerr, 85, Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. Inurnment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
CREIGHTON — Graveside services for Sharon K. (Neumann) Hyskell, 85, Guntersville, Ala.,will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.