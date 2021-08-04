Matthew Dorsey

LINCOLN — Services for Matthew T. Dorsey, 53, Lincoln, were July 10 at Roper & Son’s South Lincoln Chapel in Lincoln.
Dorsey died Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
1967-2021
Matthew T. Dorsey was born on Oct. 3, 1967, in Onawa, Iowa, to James and Barbara (Buffington) Dorsey. Matthew was a graduate of Stanton High School in 1986 and received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in December 1990.
Matt was a senior software engineer for NRECA. He was a devoted spouse, father and son — always putting his family first.
Matt loved spending time with his family and attending his sons’ sporting events and activities. He enjoyed grilling out, playing golf, snapping photos, fishing and taking his family on camping trips and vacations, recently taking his spouse and sons on a cross country RV road trip to Maine.
Matt had many talents and was a avid walker. He shared his love of music by playing guitar and singing songs at home for his family. He also enjoyed playing and singing with his band, “Strange Medicine.”
Matt was a kind, gentle soul and our best friend. He was helpful to everyone and could fix just about anything. Matt was surrounded by loved ones. He was a wonderful man who was loved, is missed and will always be cherished.
His family members include his spouse, Karen; sons Ben and Mitchell; parents; and parents-in-law Duane and Pat Gubbels; brother Jon Dorsey; sisters-in-law June and Jim Long and Barbara and Aldo Aichi; brothers-in-law Mark Gubbels and Dean Gubbels; nephews Andrew and Brandon Dorsey, Jordan Long and Jennifer Garrison, Austin and Dexter Gubbels; nieces Jennifer and Katie Laird, Joy and Dustin Merryfield and Ashley and Rachael Gubbels; and many loving cousins, aunts and uncles and great-nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences can be left online at roperandsons.com.