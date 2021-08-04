Matthew Dorsey

You have permission to edit this article.
LINCOLN — Services for Matthew T. Dorsey, 53, Lincoln, were July 10 at Roper & Son’s South Lincoln Chapel in Lincoln.

Dorsey died Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

1967-2021

Matthew T. Dorsey was born on Oct. 3, 1967, in Onawa, Iowa, to James and Barbara (Buffington) Dorsey. Matthew was a graduate of Stanton High School in 1986 and received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in December 1990.

Matt was a senior software engineer for NRECA. He was a devoted spouse, father and son — always putting his family first.

Matt loved spending time with his family and attending his sons’ sporting events and activities. He enjoyed grilling out, playing golf, snapping photos, fishing and taking his family on camping trips and vacations, recently taking his spouse and sons on a cross country RV road trip to Maine.

Matt had many talents and was a avid walker. He shared his love of music by playing guitar and singing songs at home for his family. He also enjoyed playing and singing with his band, “Strange Medicine.”

Matt was a kind, gentle soul and our best friend. He was helpful to everyone and could fix just about anything. Matt was surrounded by loved ones. He was a wonderful man who was loved, is missed and will always be cherished.

His family members include his spouse, Karen; sons Ben and Mitchell; parents; and parents-in-law Duane and Pat Gubbels; brother Jon Dorsey; sisters-in-law June and Jim Long and Barbara and Aldo Aichi; brothers-in-law Mark Gubbels and Dean Gubbels; nephews Andrew and Brandon Dorsey, Jordan Long and Jennifer Garrison, Austin and Dexter Gubbels; nieces Jennifer and Katie Laird, Joy and Dustin Merryfield and Ashley and Rachael Gubbels; and many loving cousins, aunts and uncles and great-nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences can be left online at roperandsons.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

