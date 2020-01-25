HUMPHREY — Services for Matthew Dohmen, 32, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the St. Bernard Cemetery in rural Humphrey.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 6 p.m. vigil. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Monday at the church.
He died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home in rural Humphrey.
Duesman Funeral Home of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
1987-2020
Matt Scott Dohmen was born on Oct. 24, 1987, in Norfolk, to Joe and LeAnne (Salmen) Dohmen. Matt grew up in rural Humphrey and was a 2006 graduate of Humphrey Public Schools. He attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk, where he graduated with a degree in agronomy.
After graduation, Matt returned to the family farm. He was a jack of all trades. Along with farming, Matt crop scouted, sold Channel seed and hail crop insurance.
Matt lived and breathed all things related to farming. He had it down to a science and was a lot of people’s “go-to man” for just about everything.
Matt was always willing to lend a helping hand and was probably one of the hardest workers you would ever meet. He might have worked hard, but he also played just as hard.
Matt loved the outdoors; he loved riding the river in the summers, hunting deer in the fall, and on any given weekend, you could probably find him playing foosball with friends, playing cards or watching the Huskers play football at grandma’s house. Matt enjoyed his time with his friends and family immensely.
Matt is survived by his father, Joe Dohmen of Humphrey; a brother, Jon Dohmen (dear friend Christina Eno and her children, Mia and Devon) of Humphrey; a sister, Rebecca (Payton) Sell of Humphrey; nephews Jaxon and Kolson Sell of Humphrey; his grandmother, Pat Dohmen of Humphrey; his grandmother, Linda Adams of Madison; and his grandparents, Kenneth and Fern Salmen of Madison.
Matt was preceded in death by his mother, LeAnne Dohmen on Feb. 6, 2017; his grandfathers, Ervin Dohmen and DJ Adams; and his aunts, Lisa Dohmen and Sarah Dohmen.
Memorials are those of the family or donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.