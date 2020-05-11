GENEVA — Services for Marylu Swails, 67, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date in Geneva.
She died Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Marylu Swails was born Marylu Bell Bliss in Denver on Dec. 31, 1952, to Charles and Marylu Bliss.
Early in life, the family moved from Colorado to Norfolk, where Marylu grew up enjoying swimming and riding horses. She graduated from Norfolk Senior High School and began her adult life in Omaha, with her first spouse, Bil Pearson.
She studied to become a registered nurse, earning a degree from Nebraska Methodist School of Nursing. She had three daughters.
After the divorce, she settled down in York to continue raising her children. She worked at Fillmore County Hospital, the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women and Rivendell Psychiatric Center.
She was active in Al-Anon, where she met her second spouse, Don Robson. A few years after his death, she met her spouse, Leroy Swails. She and Leroy shared a home in Shickley before moving to Jacksonville to help care for her parents.
Marylu loved her family very much. Still active in Al-Anon, enjoying swimming and reading, she also loved spending time with her grandchildren and participating in church activities, service duties and became a Guardian ad Litem.
Forever a helper of humanity and in service of the Lord, she went to be with her Heavenly Father, leaving behind her spouse, Leroy Swails; daughters Jennylu (John) Perton, Andrea Highfill and Lauren (Joe) Williams; stepchildren Tracy Cousins and family, Shelly Dinkleman and family, Brad Swails and family; grandchildren John Perton III, Cody Highfill and Leona Perton; four siblings, Joe Bliss, Lesly Lynch, John (Johanna) Bliss, Jim (Marie) Bliss and many nieces and nephews.
Marylu will be missed by many friends and family.