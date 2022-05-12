CLARKSON — Services for Marylin M. Machacek, 89, Leigh, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Burial will be in Clarkson National Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and continue until service time at the church.
Marylin Machacek died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Norfolk Veterans Home.
1933-2022
Marylin Marie Machacek was born Feb. 17, 1933, in Stanton County to Joe and Marie (Kmoch) Pacas. She graduated from Stanton High School, received her teaching certificate and taught rural Stanton County Grade School prior to her marriage to Charles Machacek on April 29, 1954, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson.
The couple farmed in Stanton County for a few years before moving to Leigh in 1960.
Marylin worked several jobs over the years before starting at the Stanton Nursing Home, where she was the dietary supervisor until her retirement. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, canning, crocheting, playing cards, Bingo and going gambling. She had been a resident of the Norfolk Veterans Home since 2018.
Marylin is survived by two sons, Richard “Rick” (Barb) Machacek of Leigh and Randy (Sheila) Machacek of St. Peters, Mo.; grandchildren Jennifer (Travis) Dicke of Creston and Ashley Machacek of Leigh; great-grandchildren Jaycee Schomberg, Paisley Dicke and Karter Dicke; and a sister, Patsy Finkral of Ankeny, Iowa.
Marylin was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Marie Pacas; spouse Charles Machacek; a son, Roger Machacek; a daughter-in-law, Kim Machacek; two brothers, Joe and Ed Pacas; and two sisters, Marianne Pacas and Gladys Machacek.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.