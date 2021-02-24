You have permission to edit this article.
Maryann Nienaber

LINDSAY — Services for Maryann Nienaber, 84, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Friday with a 6 p.m. vigil and will resume an hour prior to services Saturday, all at the church. Masks will be required at the visitation and the funeral.

She died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

Duesman Funeral Home of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.

1936-2021

The funeral Mass will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Facebook page.

Maryann was born Oct. 3, 1936, in Platte County, to Ben and Madeline (Jansen) Ramaekers. Maryann was a devoted daughter and loving sister to her brothers, Fred, Bob and Al.

Her devotion to family continued when she met and married Jerry Nienaber. They were united in marriage on Feb. 15, 1958, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. Together they raised four children, Rene, Cindy, Carl and Marie.

Maryann was blessed to have many friends from David City, Geneva, Dodge and her home in Lindsay.

Her family and friends remember her sheer determination and strength in the face of living with Multiple Sclerosis from early on in life. Never one to complain, Maryann was a model for accepting what life gives you and making the best of it.

Wherever she lived, Maryann brought her love for the game of bridge and her willingness to teach others. She brought her sewing, knitting and crochet skills to the 4-H organization and the Lindsay Holy Family Guild, as well as to her children.

An avid reader, Maryann also subscribed to as many newspapers as she could, keeping apprised of current events throughout her life. She was a master “puzzle solver,” and a woman unmatched in her thoughtfulness at remembering birthdays, anniversaries or other special events with her own self-made cards.

When her loving spouse, Jerry, passed away in 2013, Maryann bought a battery for her previously unused scooter and continued to live on her own, driving uptown to get groceries, play bridge or do her banking. Friends were always there to open the doors for her or bring the heavy groceries home.

Maryann defied the odds and did it gracefully, celebrating her faith and beautiful family, and showering her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with love.

Survivors include her children, Rene (Andy) Jenkins of Centennial, Colo., Carl (Suzy) Nienaber of Columbus and Marie (Dave) Farber of Fishers, Ind.; her brothers, Fred (Eunice) Ramaekers of Fremont, Bob (Donna) Ramaekers of Lynwood, Wash., and Al (Annette) Ramaekers of Boise, Idaho; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Jerry; and her daughter, Cindy (Larry) Curran of Salina, Kan.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org in Maryann’s honor.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

