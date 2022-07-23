 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Mary Wacker

WAYNE — Services for Mary Wacker, 91, formerly of Battle Creek, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Wacker died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion.

Joan Hoffman

Joan Hoffman

CLEARWATER — Services for Joan J. Hoffman, 98, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Loren Carroll

Loren Carroll

STANTON — Graveside memorial services for Loren Carroll, 71, will be conducted with military honors at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.

Donna Wiedenbach

Donna Wiedenbach

NORFOLK — Services for Donna F. Wiedenbach, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donna Wiedenbach died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

JoAnn Howell

JoAnn Howell

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for JoAnn Howell, 65, Meadow Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Kelly’s Country Club, 6 miles west of Norfolk on Highway 275.

Joshua Hoffart

Joshua Hoffart

Services for Joshua S. Hoffart, 19, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Good News Church in Omaha.

Herman Kvamme

Herman Kvamme

ALBION — Services for Herman A. Kvamme, 100, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial in the North Branch (East) Cemetery.

Wilma Guhlke

Wilma Guhlke

BAZILE MILLS — Services for Wilma Guhlke, 92, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

