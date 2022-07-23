WAYNE — Services for Mary Wacker, 91, formerly of Battle Creek, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Wacker died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion.
CLEARWATER — Services for Joan J. Hoffman, 98, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
STANTON — Graveside memorial services for Loren Carroll, 71, will be conducted with military honors at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna F. Wiedenbach, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donna Wiedenbach died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for JoAnn Howell, 65, Meadow Grove, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Kelly’s Country Club, 6 miles west of Norfolk on Highway 275.
Services for Joshua S. Hoffart, 19, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Good News Church in Omaha.
ALBION — Services for Herman A. Kvamme, 100, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Immanuel-Zion South Branch Church in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial in the North Branch (East) Cemetery.
BAZILE MILLS — Services for Wilma Guhlke, 92, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Bazile Mills.
CLEARWATER — Services for Joan Hoffman, 98, Clearwater, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Joan Hoffman died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Memorials are suggested to Arbor Care Center in Neligh, Antelope Memorial Hospital and St. Croix Hospice.