NORFOLK — Private services for Mary Upshaw, 69, Norfolk, will be Saturday, Jan. 9, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton at a later date.
Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
She died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at her residence.
1951-2020
Mary Jean Upshaw, daughter of James E. Burt and Norma (Soucek) Burt, was born on Oct. 6, 1951, at Plainview. Mary attended school in Creighton and graduated from Creighton High School in 1969. She then attended Mount Marty College in Yankton, graduating with a bachelor of science in nursing in 1973.
Mary was married to Thomas Upshaw on Aug. 25, 1973, at the United Methodist Church in Creighton. They are the parents of Robin, Jennifer and Stefanie.
Mary worked as a registered nurse beginning her career at Lincoln General Hospital in Lincoln before moving to Norfolk. In Norfolk, she worked at Lutheran Hospital, Nutrasystem, and finally, at the Norfolk Regional Center before retiring.
Mary loved spending time with her family, her two dogs, Snickers and Herbie, and watching Hallmark movies.
Mary is survived by her spouse, Tom; her daughters, Robin Upshaw of Norfolk, Jennifer Upshaw of Norfolk and Stefanie (Christopher) Bassett of Norfolk; a sister, Janelle (Tim) Cox of Louisville; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Norma Burt; a brother, Tom Burt; grandparents; and many aunts, uncles and loved ones.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society in Mary’s name.