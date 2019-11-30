NORFOLK — Services for Mary Truman, 91, of Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Home for Funerals Chapel. Burial will be at a later date. She died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1928-2019
Mary was born in Wisner on Aug. 14,1928, the daughter of Henry and Clara (Hanrahan) Graber. She was raised on the family farm north of Wisner. Mary attended and graduated from Wisner High School in 1945.
In 1946, Mary married Donald Truman in Burke, S.D. They returned to Wisner to live in 1950 and raised their five children. Mary then moved to Norfolk in 1972, working in waitressing for several businesses, owning and operating one. Mary was a devoted and loving companion to Bill Stroural for 23 years.
Mary was a longtime member of the VFW Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary.
Mary enjoyed gardening, spending time with friends and loved ones and playing cards.
Mary was devoted and loving mother to her children, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her joy was to bake buckets of cookies to send home with grandchildren and great-frandchildren, earning her the name Cookie Grandma.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses: Carolyn (Kenny) Schantz of Yankton, S.D., Gary (Pam) Truman of Yankton, S.D., Rick Truman of Norfolk, Keith (Sandy) Truman of St. Helena and Lynda (Leland) Andersen of Norfolk; 20 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren; three siblings, her twin sister, Margaret Elton of Norfolk and Janet Bradley of California, and Rita (Ralph) Petersen of Omaha; sisters-in-law Darlene Putnam of Hastings, Crystal Phillbin of California and many loving friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Alice Meyer and Katherine Surman.
