Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA...

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby,
Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. In
Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne,
Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward,
Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson,
Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson.

* Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Mary Stark

LAUREL — Mary Stark, 91, Laurel, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

BRUNSWICK — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Brunswick Community Center. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

WEST POINT — Willard F. “Willie” Harstick, 90, West Point, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home.

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Harriet Jacobs, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.

Michael “Mick” Hindman, 76, formerly of Norfolk, died Sunday, April 9, 2023. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Chamberlain-McColley Funeral Home in Custer, S.D.

ATKINSON — Minnie Laible, 87, Stuart, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Atkinson.

Michael E. Schulz was born in Norfolk on May 17, 1952, to Delvin and Maxine (Heiderman) Schulz and passed away surrounded by his family in Lincoln on April 7, 2023, at the age of 70 years, 10 months and 21 days.

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Harriet Jacobs, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.

NORFOLK — Services for Rita A. Raile, 66, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Rita Raile died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at her residence in Norfolk.

WAUSA — Private services for Kenneth Bratetic, 64, Wausa, will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

