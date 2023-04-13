LAUREL — Mary Stark, 91, Laurel, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
BRUNSWICK — Services for Jack Johnson, 76, Brunswick, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Brunswick Community Center. Military honors will be provided by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
WEST POINT — Willard F. “Willie” Harstick, 90, West Point, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at his home.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Harriet Jacobs, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.
Michael “Mick” Hindman, 76, formerly of Norfolk, died Sunday, April 9, 2023. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Chamberlain-McColley Funeral Home in Custer, S.D.
ATKINSON — Minnie Laible, 87, Stuart, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Atkinson.
Michael E. Schulz was born in Norfolk on May 17, 1952, to Delvin and Maxine (Heiderman) Schulz and passed away surrounded by his family in Lincoln on April 7, 2023, at the age of 70 years, 10 months and 21 days.
NORFOLK — Services for Rita A. Raile, 66, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Rita Raile died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at her residence in Norfolk.