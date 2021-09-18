You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Rose Schainost

Mary Rose Schainost

RAEVILLE — Services for Mary Rose C. Beckman Schainost, 84, Norfolk, formerly of Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Bernard Starman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Mary Rose Beckman Schainost died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements.

1937-2021

 Mary Rose Catherine Beckman Schainost, daughter of Joseph and Rose (Pochop) Schmit, was born on April 10, 1937, at Osmond. She attended elementary school at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Osmond and graduated from Osmond High School.

On June 2, 1959, Mary Rose was united in marriage to Norbert August Beckman at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The couple made their first home on a farm east of Elgin. In 1965, they moved to a farm southeast of Elgin, where they raised their family. Norbert passed away on June 7, 1979.

Mary Rose continued living on the farm until 1985, when she moved to Elgin where she owned and operated Mary’s Flower Shop.

On May 12, 1990, she married Stanley Schainost at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. The couple then made their home on a farm northeast of Creighton, later moving to Norfolk. Stanley passed away on Jan. 2, 2007.

Mary Rose was many things in life: a farm wife, mother, grandmother, florist, gardener, quilter, crafter, a wonderful cook, a huge sports fan and a nature lover. Her greatest joys in life were her faith and her family.

Mary Rose loved sharing her Bohemian heritage, especially kolaches. For many years she enjoyed teaching CCD, singing in the choir and playing the organ at Mass. She was a member of the Christian Mothers and V.F.W. Auxiliary. Mary Rose made hundreds of wedding cakes and could sell almost anything to anyone.

Mary Rose is survived by her four children: David (Gwen) Beckman of Elgin, Rosemary (Clyde) Meis of Grand Island, Karen (Paul) Kulp of Grand Island and John (Tracy) Beckman of Elgin; 16 grandchildren: Matthew (Traci) Beckman; Meredith (Andy) Mauro, Justine (John) Dvorak, Luke (Ashley) Beckman, Joshua (McKenna) Beckman, Natalie (Chris Petersen) Beckman, Jason Meis, Janel Meis, Jodie (Ryan Miller) Meis, Jessica (Christian Habib) Meis, Brent (Heidi) Kulp, Andrew Kulp, Amanda Kulp, Allison (Peter) Starman, Nicole Beckman and Carter Beckman; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Eugene (Elsie) Schmit of Osmond; sisters-in-law Marietta Schmit of Norfolk, Bonnie Schmit of LaVista, Doris Beckman of Jackson, Ann Beckman of Norfolk, Helen Preusser of Petersburg and Mary Ann (Rudy) Starman of Petersburg; brother-in-law Norbert (Jan) Starman of Elgin; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouses, Norbert Beckman and Stanley Schainost; brothers Leo Schmit and Robert Schmit; sister-in-law Clara Starman; brothers-in-law Sylvester Beckman, Leonard Beckman and Jim Preusser.

 Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Mahlon Kohler

Mahlon Kohler

NORFOLK — Services for Mahlon “Jack” Kohler, 96, Norfolk, will be Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Piper Foxhoven

Piper Foxhoven

HOSKINS — Services for Piper Ann Foxhoven, 6-month-old infant daughter of Bryan and Ranell (Schroeder) Foxhoven of Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Kevin McReynolds will officiate with burial in Pleasantview Cemetery in rura…

Paul Wagner

Paul Wagner

CREIGHTON — Services for Paul Wagner, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Paul Wagner died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Mary Louise Hill

Mary Louise Hill

STANTON — Memorial services for Mary Louise Hill, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Evelyn Anderson

Evelyn Anderson

NORFOLK — Services for Evelyn Anderson, 96, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Adrian Hanft will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Arlene Kander

Arlene Kander

WISNER — Services for Arlene Kander, 96, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Wisner Cemetery.

Larry Pommer

Larry Pommer

HARTINGTON — Services for Larry F. Pommer, 82, Hartington, will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Sandra Steinhauser

Sandra Steinhauser

STUART — Services for Sandra Steinhauser, 74, Stuart, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Russell Schweers

Russell Schweers

NORFOLK — Private services for Russell N. Schweers, 92, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara