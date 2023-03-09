BOW VALLEY — Services for Mary Rose Pinkelman, 70, Wynot, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services on Saturday. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
Mary Rose Pinkelman died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.