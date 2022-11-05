 Skip to main content
NORFOLK — Services for Mary M. “Marge” Rezac, 69, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Mary Rezac died Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.

1953-2022

Marge was born Tuesday, Feb. 24, 1953, in Norfolk to Eugene and Mary (Britton) Stracke. She graduated from Madison High School in 1971. Following graduation, she attended Wayne State College for one year.

Marge started in housekeeping at Faith Regional Health Services and eventually served as a nurse’s aide for 43 years. She took great pride in caring for her patients

On April 27, 1974, Marge married Thomas R. “Tom” Rezac at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The couple was blessed with their son, Brian.

Marge was a member of the Sacred Heart Parish. She enjoyed gardening and reading. Marge was great cook who made wonderful fried chicken. In her leisure time, she enjoyed video games on her tablet and watching football and baseball games.

She is survived by her spouse of 48 years, Tom; son Brian (spouse Tayna) Rezac of Elkorn; grandsons Hudson and Cooper Rezac; sisters Linda (spouse Gene) Butterfield of Norfolk and Theresa Schlautman of Lincoln; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law Ron Schlautman, two aunts and an uncle.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

