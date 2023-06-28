 Skip to main content
Mary Rae McCorkindale

LAUREL — Memorial services for Mary Rae McCorkindale, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Laurel, will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. Inurnment will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.

1940-2023

Mary Rae McCorkindale died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her residence surrounded by family

Mary Rae was born on Oct. 12, 1940, to William “Willie” and Evelyn (Hahn) McCoy. She grew up on a farm in Hartington and graduated from Hartington Public High School. In pursuit of a teaching certificate, she attended Wayne State College, finishing and receiving her teaching degree in 1959 from Norfolk Technical College in Norfolk. She taught country school north of Laurel, where she met her spouse Jim, who farmed with his family nearby.

James Wilton McCorkindale and Mary Rae McCoy were united in marriage on Nov. 5, 1960. Mary Rae and Jim raised their three daughters: Susan, Sandy and Sherri. Together they farmed north of Laurel, where they raised cattle, hogs, chickens and many farm cats. They also managed their own row crops and grain.

Best known for her sense of humor and kindness, Mary Rae volunteered her talents and time to many organizations over the years, helping deliver Meals on Wheels and visiting and volunteering at local nursing homes. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Laurel, belonging to the Women’s Altar Society that helped take care of the altar and church.

Mary Rae was an amazing bowler and enjoyed making friends and keeping books for the two Laurel bowling leagues to which she belonged. In 2011, she moved to Norfolk, where she continued to volunteer, tend her garden and visit with neighbors. She was a huge Nebraska Husker fan, Chicago White Sox baseball fan and loved to watch golf and other sports on TV, but her biggest enjoyment and pride was attending and cheering on her children’s and grandchildren’s activities through the years.

Mary Rae is survived by her spouse, Jim of Laurel; two daughters and spouses, Sandy McCorkindale and Dave Warneke of Lincoln and Sherri (Jason) Korte of Clive, Iowa; four grandchildren, Mitch (Amanda) Lanser of Laurel, Hailey Clevenger of Wausau, Wis., Sydney and Kaci Clevenger of Clive; and brother Bill (Sue) McCoy of St. Louis, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Evelyn McCoy; daughter and son-in-law Susan J. and Randy Lanser; brother Jim “Jimmy” McCoy; and two sisters, JoAnn Addison and Karen Koch.

Memorials in her name may be provided to the following organizations: Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.

Mary Rae McCorkindale

