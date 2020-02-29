Mary Nichols

NORTH PLATTE — Mary Lee Nichols, 81, of North Platte died at her home on Feb. 26, 2020. Services will be Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Fort McPherson Cemetery near Maxwell.
CROFTON — Gerald Foxhoven, 92, of Crofton died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Avera Majestic Bluffs in Yankton, S.D.
CREIGHTON — Mass of Christian Burial for Shirley Homan, 94, of Creighton will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate, with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Helen Frank, 82, of Norfolk will be Monday, March 2, at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in will be Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk
NORFOLK — Funeral services for Dorothy Maurer, 95, of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in St. Matthews Lutheran Cemetery, south of Meadow Grove. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Home …
NEWMAN GROVE — Kenneth Eng, 82, of Columbia, Miss. and San Antonio, Texas died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home in Columbia, Miss.
LINCOLN — Art Bossard, 90 of Lincoln, a recent resident of Bickford Senior Living, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020, at Tabitha the Journey House with his family by his side. He will be remembered fondly for his warmth, friendliness and good humor. It was his joy to raise three sons, encouraging…
NORFOLK — Mass of Christian Burial for Lois M. Brugger, 82, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will be the celebrant. Interment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Visitation w…
CHAMBERS — Memorial Services for Russell Barelmann, 85, of Chambers will be at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in rural Chambers with the Rev. Dean Seger officiating. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, north of Wisner. Me…
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.