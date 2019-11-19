Mary Miller

HARTINGTON — Services for Mary J. Miller, 72, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services on Wednesday.

She died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

1947-2019

Mary Jane was born on March 8, 1947, in Wayne, to John and Ada (Leapley) Vanderheiden. Mary was raised by a special aunt and uncle, Mary and Joe Kalin, since she was 4 years old. She grew up west of Coleridge and went to Pearl Creek Elementary School prior to Coleridge High School.

Mary married Gene Francis “Mitch” Miller on Dec. 18, 1965, in Coleridge. She worked at Park View Haven Nursing Home as a nurse’s aide and then managed the Broadway Tavern in Coleridge for six years. Mary then worked at the Cedar County Vets office until her health prevented her from continuing to work.

Mary was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and its altar society, and the Newcastle Saddle Club. She enjoyed playing cards and bowling and training and raising horses and dogs.

Mary is survived by her spouse, Gene “Mitch” Miller of Coleridge; four children, Russell Miller of Wahoo, Rhonda (Calvin) Bartling of Howells, Ronald (Amanda) Miller of Hillsdale, Wyo., Robert (Amy) Miller of Atkinson; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Lindstrom of Pierce and Susan (Sam) Jensen of Norfolk; a brother, Jim Vanderheiden of Dayton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ada Vanderheiden; an aunt and uncle, Mary and Joe Kalin; a brother, John Vanderheiden, and a grandson, Reid Miller.

Pallbearers will be Justin Bartling, Christopher Bartling, Augustus Miller, Mitchell Miller, Cameron Miller and Seth Miller. Honorary pallbearers are Joann Hoffart and Connie Kalin.

