NORFOLK — Services are pending for Mary Louise Hill, 78, Stanton, with Home for Funerals. Mary Louise Hill died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Jenkins, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors are conducted by the Nebraska Army National…
WAKEFIELD — Private graveside services Lyle W. Trautman, 65, Hoskins, will be at the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.
NORFOLK — Services for Dale E. Goodwater, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for LeAnn L. Daniels, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
WISNER — Services for Russell L. Hauf, 61, Pilger, are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Russell Hauf died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his home.
NIOBRARA — Services for Yvonne Klug, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
STUART — Graveside services for David E. Ring, 57, Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Stuart, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart.
BASSETT — Services for Faye E. Saar, 72, Bassett, has been rescheduled to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Private inurnment be at a later date in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.