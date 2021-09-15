You have permission to edit this article.
Mary Louise Hill

STANTON — Memorial services for Mary Louise Hill, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.

Mary Louise Hill died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

