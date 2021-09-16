STANTON — Memorial services for Mary Louise Hill, 78, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Mary Louise Hill died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
1942-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the Home for Funerals website. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Mary Louise was born on Sept. 18, 1942, in Peoria, Ill., the daughter of Frank and Louise (Just) Zevnik. Mary Louise graduated from Madonna High School in Aurora, Ill., in 1960. She continued her education by attending Creighton University in Omaha before moving to Stanton in 1965 with her spouse, Dr. Burel F. Maus, who died in January 1968.
In February 1971, she married William R. Hill. They raised their family until his death in September 1997. They were married for 26 years.
Mary Louise enjoyed a long, successful career working in the Stanton County courthouse. She retired in 2007.
She was actively involved in the community, serving as a member of the Stanton Board of Education, a member of the St. Peter’s Parish Council and was an active member of Friends of the Library. She was an avid reader, loved sports, playing cards and enjoyed wine with her friends. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting and baking. Her greatest passions were her faith and family. Spending time with her family, friends and giving to others will always be how she is remembered by those who knew and loved her.
Mary Louise was a devoted, kindhearted, loving daughter, spouse, mother, grandmother and friend.
Mary Louise is survived by her eight children and their families, Odie Hill (Cathy) of Hooper, Curt (Mary Jane) Hill of Stanton, Tim Hill of Kearney, Maureen (Chris Fuegner) Falcone of St. Louis, Mo., Deanna (John) Redfern of Elkhorn, Joan (David) Woodard of Papillion, Jackie (Larry) Reafleng of Omaha and Max Hill of Valley.
Gram was so proud of every one of her 22 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; they meant everything to her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Louise Zevnik; spouses Burel Maus and Bill Hill; daughter Bev Hill; and son Greg Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Friends of the Library, 56782 Golf Course Road, Stanton, NE 68779.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.