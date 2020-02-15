Mary Loughrey

NORFOLK — Services for Mary J. Loughrey, 93, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk, with the Rev. Brian Johnson officiating. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to service Tuesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel.
She died on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Wisner Care Center.
———
Mary was born on Nov. 12, 1926, in Craig to Matthew and Francis (Shutt) Cherry. She attended grade school in Craig, graduated from Craig High School in 1944, then attended college in Wayne for one year and received her teacher’s certificate.
After Mary received her teaching certificate, Mary taught country school in Thurston until she was married. She married Charles Krelle on June 15, 1949, in Craig at the Presbyterian Church. Mary and Charles moved to Norfolk where she raised their daughters. Charles died in 1969.
She later married Duward Loughrey on June 5, 1971, in Norfolk at First Presbyterian Church. He died in 1994. Mary enjoyed sewing, camping, cross stitching, baking, quilting, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Mary was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, American Legion Auxiliary, V.F.W. Auxiliary, and was a Senior Center volunteer.
Survivors include her daughters Cherry (Brett) Wood of Lincoln, Brenda (Paul) Otto of Wisner, Becky (Joel) Scheidegger of Stanton, stepchildren Nancy (Pat) Adams of Norfolk, Doug (Char) Loughrey of Norfolk, 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great- grandchild.
She was preceded in death by husbands Charles Krelle and Duward Loughrey; parents Matthew and Francis; brothers Richard Cherry and Howard Cherry, sister Alice Titus; grandson James Lovett, and great-grandson Isaac Olmer.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.