Mary Lou George

WAYNE — Services for Mary Lou George, 88, Winside, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln.

Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church in Wayne.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

1931-2020

Mary Lou George died peacefully Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, surrounded by her children, several grandchildren and dear friends following a brief battle with leukemia (CMML) and stomach cancer.

Mary Lou saw the best in everyone and lived to serve God by serving people. She found joy in teaching and in learning throughout her life.

Born in Chicago in 1931, Mary Lou grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and married Bob George shortly after her graduation in 1953. The couple had five children.

Mary Lou lived and taught in Neola, Iowa; Lincoln; Fairfield, Iowa; Tucson, Ariz.; and Columbus. After the family moved to Winside in 1974, Mary Lou taught in Wayne Public Schools for 19 years before retiring and earned a master’s degree from Wayne State College in 1979.

After retiring, she enjoyed serving as a substitute teacher in Winside for more than 20 years. During her career, Mary Lou taught every age group from kindergarten through college.

Mary Lou volunteered extensively, especially following her retirement, including serving with the American Red Cross, Child Disaster Services, Nebraska Critical Incident Stress Management, Nebraska Family Caregiver Coalition and Nebraska Family Caregiver Support Northern Area Advisory Board.

She was a 50-year member of Eastern Star and active in Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside, Wayne Area Retired School Personnel, Winside’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit, the Winside Museum board and many other community activities.

Mary Lou is survived by children Karen Jones of Lusk, Wyo., Alene Walker (Dan) of Saint Louis Park, Minn., Corinne Morris (Ed) of Carroll, Bill George (Kristi) of Seward, and son-in-law Ron Herms of Lincoln; beloved grandchildren Lanita (Mat), Brian (Lori), Mary (Benj), Brad, Kim (Jason), Eric (Caitlin), Kristi, Daniel (Stevie), Jonathan, Michael (Alexa), Emma (Connor), Josh, Alex (Quinn), Zach (Jade); and great-grandchildren Samantha, Breanna (Bret), Morgan, Jasmine, Cody, Collin, Lindsay, Blake, Callie, Cora, Conner, Clara, Cayla, Crimson and Clancy.

She was preceded in death by beloved spouse Bob in 1977, daughter Annette in 1981; parents John and Ruth Ginn; and brothers Jack (Marilyn) and Bob (Bette)

Memorials may be directed to Mary Lou’s family for later designation.

Mary Lou George

