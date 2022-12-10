PIERCE — Memorial services for Mary Lou Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will be officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Pierce.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m., prior to the service on Thursday also at the church. Mary Lou Fuerhoff died at her residence in Pierce on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.