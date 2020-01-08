CREIGHTON — Services for Mary Lou Fuchtman, 92, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
In other news
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Patty “Pat” L. (Cunningham--Sholes) Banks, 91, O’Neill, formerly of Clearwater, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Shirley Douglas, 89, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
WEST POINT — Services for Gladys Mandel, 80, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Mary Lou Fuchtman, 92, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
MADISON — Services for Larry Wetjen, 66, Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Brad Birtell will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
WEST POINT — Services for Gladys Mandel, 80, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. She died Monday, Jan. 5, 2020, at CHI-Immanuel Hospital in Omaha.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Ethel Frisch, 102, O’Neill, will be at a later date in the spring.
WAYNE — Services for Mary Lou George, 88, Winside, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln.
VERDIGRE — Services for Ethel Jelinek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11