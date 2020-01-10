CREIGHTON — Services for Mary Lou Fuchtman, 92, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 7 p.m. wake.
She died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Memorials may be directed to Avera Creighton Care Centre.
1928-2020
Mary Lou Fuchtman was born Jan. 6, 1928, on the family farm 2 miles east and a mile north of Plainview. She was the daughter of Earl and Amanda (Stark) Stockman.
Mary Lou attended rural School District 16 until the fourth grade. When her father’s health began to fail, the family moved into Plainview, so she enrolled in Plainview Public School, from which she graduated in 1946.
After graduation, Mary Lou sought employment at Sehnert’s Bakery, Council Oak Grocery and Falter and Smith’s Ideal Market. She later was employed at the New Home Bakery in Norfolk.
On Feb. 18, 1957, Mary Lou married Willard Fuchtman at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview. Their first home was on the Stortz Farm at the east end of Creighton. They later moved to a farm a mile and a half east of Creighton, which was their home until April of 1989, when Mary Lou and Willard moved into Creighton.
They were the parents of two daughters, Barbara and Marie. In December 2012, Mary Lou moved to Avera Creighton Care Centre, which was her home until her death.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Patrick) Kelley of Winnetoon and Marie (Roger) Nordboe of Ames; and two grandchildren, Ryan Nordboe of North Bend and Melissa Nordboe of Scribner.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Willard in 2010; her parents; two infant brothers, Herman and Charles; her brothers, Leo and Lawrence; and a sister, Frances Pendergast.