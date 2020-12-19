Mary Lorenz

RANDOLPH — Private family graveside services for Mary A. Lorenz, 89, of Randolph will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Randolph City Cemetery with the Rev. Trudy Powell officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in the summer of 2021.
She died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Colonial Manor in Randolph.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
1931-2020
The graveside service will be live streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Mary Ann Olson, born June 4, 1931, at rural Carroll, was the youngest child of Lars and Esther Olson. She attended rural schools, graduating from eighth grade, before working in homes and helping care for young children. While living with an aunt and uncle in Norfolk, she worked in laundry and Pete’s Café.
She was united in marriage to Gurney Lorenz on May 15, 1949, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Carroll. She was baptized Oct. 23, 1938, and confirmed March 31, 1946, at St. Paul. Gurney and Mary Ann farmed with their children at four local-area farms, the last located 2.5 miles west of Randolph, before moving to Randolph in 2000.
Survivors include her husband, Gurney Lorenz of Randolph; children and spouses Sandra (Gene) Schlechte of Waco, Sally (Randall) Mainquist of Hesston, Kan., Leslie Lorenz of McClean; grandsons Jeff Schlechte of Waco, Mark (Aftan) Schlechte of York, Ryan Mainquist of Hesston, Kan., Darin (Melissa) Mainquist of Somerville, Mass., Craig (Jennifer) Lorenz of Bassett, Wade Lorenz of Buchanan, Tenn., Christopher Lorenz of Randolph; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lars and Esther; three sisters, Thelma (Arlan) Johnson, Betty (Marvin) Hartung and June Olson; and two brothers, Robert (Delores) Olson and Arthur (Mary) Olson.
Casket bearers will be Mary’s grandsons, Craig Lorenz, Wade Lorenz, Christopher Lorenz, Jeff Schlechte, Mark Schlechte, Ryan Mainquist and Darin Mainquist.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.