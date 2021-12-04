LAUREL — Services for Mary E. Kneifl, 72, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Mary Kneifl died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
In other news
WEST POINT — Services for Les D. Ott, 76, of Beemer are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard Uecker, 66, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Richard Uecker died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.
BEEMER — Services for Willie Mahler, 87, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Willie Mahler died Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his home.
NORFOLK — Services for Tom Larsen, 64, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Tom Larsen died Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Services for Margaret Ruth “Ruthie” (Heim) Brown, 98, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jacqueline Perry will officiate. Burial will be at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Donald A. Bergman, 93, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign …
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Irvin C. Paulsen, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Shepherd of Peace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jason Schulz will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.