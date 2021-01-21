ALBION — Services for Mary Kay Beierman, 55, Omaha, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz and James Schindel will officiate with inurnment in in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the funeral at the church.
She died unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
Memorials are suggested to the Boone County Health Center in Albion, Children’s Hospital in Omaha or St. Michael’s Church Building Fund in Albion.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.