CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Mary Jundt, 90, Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Milana Joseph will officiate.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the services at the church.
She died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to SantaLand of Creighton.
1931-2021
Mary Marlene Jundt was born June 19, 1931, in Plainview, to Fred and Mabel (Horn) Schaefer. She graduated from Creighton High School in 1949. Mary enjoyed working at the Knox County Courthouse in Center in the county clerk’s office.
On April 16, 1950, Mary married Bruce Jundt at Eden Valley Lutheran Church in rural Plainview. They had five children: Diane, Sue, Kay, Michael and David.
Mary worked at several area nursing homes, including Creighton, Plainview and Stanton, as well as worked at the Creighton Hospital. Most of all, she worked hard raising five children and being a farmwife. Any activity Mary could do that was related to her children, she volunteered for. These activities included Cub Scout den leader, Bluebird leader and band parents.
Mary was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. She took pride in her ability to remember shorthand until her recent years. She was a wonderful cook, loved to visit and enjoyed watching TV. Mary spent many hours with her loving Chihuahua, “Poncho,” on her lap.
Mary is survived by her children, Diane Retzlaff of Columbus, Sue Doerr of Creighton, Kay (Curt) Bilse of Ridgeland, Wis., Michael Jundt of Norfolk, and David (Kris) Jundt of Pierce; grandchildren Casey, Matt, Darren, Gretchen, Rachel and Heidi, Sydney, Courtney, Brian and Kevin; many great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Mel Shoemaker; cousin Marlene; nieces and nephews; and special Chihuahua, Poncho.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Anne Schaefer Shoemaker; daughter-in-law Janet Jundt; and son-in-law Gary Retzlaff.