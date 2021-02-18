SPENCER — Services for Mary Jones, 98, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.
ELGIN — Services for Rita J. Ring, 90, Elgin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial at a later date in the Dalton Cemetery in Dalton.
BLOOMFIELD — A celebration of life for Lawrence Schneider, 82, Bloomfield, will be at a later date.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for MarthaAnn “Marty” Anderson, 81, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Shell Creek Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Becky Beckman will officiate. Burial will be at Shell Creek Cemetery in rural Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Services for Marlene R. (Halsey) Block, 82, Columbus, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Vernon F. Hofmann, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Verna A. Broberg, 78, Newman Grove, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery in rural Newman Grove.
VERDIGRE — Services for John Rudloff, 100, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army Nationa…
SPENCER — Services for Alberta Hull, 89, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Vancouver, Wash.