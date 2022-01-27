PILGER — Services for Mary JoAnn Stigge, 70, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church and will continue on Saturday an hour prior to services.
Mary JoAnn Stigge died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at her residence in Pilger.
Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.
1951-2022
Mary JoAnn Gillham was born on Oct. 23, 1951, in Sand Point, Idaho, to Arthur Morehouse and Marie Hansen-Eldhardt. She was baptized and later confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Mary JoAnn attended school in Pilger. She had worked at Dale Electronics in Norfolk, IBP plant in Madison and at Hungry’s in Stanton.
On Aug. 7, 1976, she was united in marriage to Rodney Stigge at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger.
Mary JoAnn was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed reading, needlework, crossword puzzles and walking around Pilger. She is survived by Rodney Stigge of Pilger; daughter Angela and Marc Bilye of Bellevue; daughter Amber and Shane Bakken of Valley and children Julissa, Jaeda and Jocelyn; brothers Richard Murkle of Mountain Home, Idaho, and Randy Gillham of Pilger. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Marie Diane Gillham; and brothers William Murkle and John “Jack” Gillham.