Mary JoAnn Stigge

Mary JoAnn Stigge

PILGER — Services for Mary JoAnn Stigge, 70, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church and will continue on Saturday an hour prior to services.

Mary JoAnn Stigge died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at her residence in Pilger.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.

1951-2022

Mary JoAnn Gillham was born on Oct. 23, 1951, in Sand Point, Idaho, to Arthur Morehouse and Marie Hansen-Eldhardt. She was baptized and later confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Mary JoAnn attended school in Pilger. She had worked at Dale Electronics in Norfolk, IBP plant in Madison and at Hungry’s in Stanton.

On Aug. 7, 1976, she was united in marriage to Rodney Stigge at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger.

Mary JoAnn was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed reading, needlework, crossword puzzles and walking around Pilger. She is survived by Rodney Stigge of Pilger; daughter Angela and Marc Bilye of Bellevue; daughter Amber and Shane Bakken of Valley and children Julissa, Jaeda and Jocelyn; brothers Richard Murkle of Mountain Home, Idaho, and Randy Gillham of Pilger. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Marie Diane Gillham; and brothers William Murkle and John “Jack” Gillham.

Diane Hoffman

Diane Hoffman

NORFOLK — Public visitation for Diane Hoffman, 79, Norfolk, will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Jeanne Tichota

Jeanne Tichota

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne A. Tichota, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.

Helga Nedergaard

Helga Nedergaard

WAYNE — Services for Helga V. Nedergaard, 102, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Helga Nedergaard died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Wayne Countryview Estates.

Marvin Oswald

Marvin Oswald

LAUREL — Services for Marvin Oswald, 88, Wayne, formerly of Allen, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. The Revs. Todd Thelan, Scott Kahn and Dwight Oswald will officiate. Burial will be in the Eastview Cemetery in Allen.

Willard Eggerling

Willard Eggerling

NORFOLK — Services for Willard J. Eggerling, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

James Kahland

James Kahland

NORFOLK — Private services for James D. Kahland, 89, Norfolk, will be at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603 and American Legion Post 170.

William Hobbs

William Hobbs

EWING — Services for William L. “Duke” Hobbs, 75, O’Neill, formerly of Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing.

Phyllis O’Brien

Phyllis O’Brien

WAYNE — Services for Phyllis L. O’Brien, 82, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Phyllis O’Brien died Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Plainview Manor in Plainview.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

