MADISON — Services for Mary Jo Gilsdorf, 88, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church.
She died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.
Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1931-2020
Mary Jo was born in Humphrey on Dec. 24, 1931, the daughter of Joe and Ida (Ward) Hastreiter.
On Aug. 10, 1948, Mary Jo married Percy J. Gilsdorf at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Humphrey. The couple raised their family on the family farm near Madison.
Mary Jo helped with the farming and was an animal lover, especially her horses. She also enjoyed her large flower garden. In the early 1990s, they moved into Madison. They were active at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church.
Mary Jo is survived by her children, Galen (Pat) Gilsdorf of Humphrey, Cathie (Gary) Praeuner of Battle Creek and Bernadette (Dale) Semerad of Dodge; her grandchildren, Christie (Mike) Kahny, Jason Gilsdorf, Tammy (Chad) Stalzer, James, Angela (Josh) Rystrom, Brenda (Michael) Wendt and Paul (Torie) Semerad; 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Richard Hastreiter of Columbus; a brother-in-law, Gary Gilsdorf of Las Vegas; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Warth of Tulia, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse in 2017; an infant son; four great-grandchildren; two brothers; and two sisters.
