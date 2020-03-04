Mary Elizabeth “Mari” McGrath Jessen passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the age of 94 years in Battle Creek. No services will be held, per her wishes. She will be cremated and buried at the St. Leonard’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Madison next to her mother, Sophia Dieter McGrath.
Mary Jessen was born on April 22, 1925, at home in Madison, to her parents, Lawrence Joseph and Sophia Cecelia (Dieter) McGrath. She was raised in Norfolk and attended school there.
On Feb. 13, 1960, Mary married John Arthur “Jack” Jessen. He had two sons, John Michael and Roger. Mary and Jack had two children together (Thomas and Patrick). After moving several times for John’s work, they settled and raised their children in Madison.
Mary worked in several beauty shops and owned Mary’s Beauty Shop. She was actively involved in the American Legion in Madison, Madison County Museum & Historical Society, was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek and the Elks Club. She was a legislative representative of the Omaha Archdiocese Council of Women, a deanery president for decades and a member of the Norfolk Country Club.
She enjoyed bowling in league with more than 50 years, competing at Nebraska State Bowling. She was inducted into the Norfolk Bowling Hall of Fame and named Bowling Queen. Mary also enjoyed golfing, earning awards from several tournaments, gardening, ancestry research and fishing.
Mary is survived by her children, Thomas (Amy) Jessen of California and Patrick Jessen of Battle Creek; brothers Richard (Lorraine) McGrath of Thornton, Colo., and Neal (Kay) McGrath of Norfolk; a sister, Donna (Don) Schwedhelm of Hoskins; a sister-in-law, Sandy McGrath of Norfolk; a grand daughter, Emily Jessen of Morenci, Ariz.; and more than 50 nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; her siblings, Larry, Thomas and Robert McGrath, Marjorie “Marge” Bessmer (Norfolk) and Helen Ohlund of Stanton; and stepson John Michael Jessen.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at Mary Elizabeth McGrath Jessen Memorial Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the Catholic Woman’s Scholarship Fund at https://everloved.com/life-of/mary-jessen-mcgrath/.