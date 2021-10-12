You have permission to edit this article.
ELGIN — Services for Mary Jean “Snooks” Koinzan, 91, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.

Mary Jean Koinzan died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

1930-2021

Mary Jean “Snooks” Koinzan was born Jan. 29, 1930, to Fred and Lucy Schindler at Elgin. She grew up on a farm near Elgin, was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church, attended and graduated from St Boniface School.

Mary Jean was united in marriage to Duane Koinzan on July 10, 1948, at St Boniface. They lived in the Elgin area for 32 years. After Duane’s death in 1980, Mary Jean moved to Stuart, where she operated the Elkhorn Bar until 1995.

In 1982, she was united in marriage to Ray Meusch of Stuart. She became the mother of five stepsons.

While living in Elgin, she was a member of the St Boniface Choir, St Boniface Altar Society and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also active in the American Legion and altar society while living in Stuart. She moved back to Elgin in 2014.

She is survived by her five children: Steve (Lois) Koinzan of Valentine, Vickie (Don) Moser of Elgin, Randy (Mary) Koinzan of Elgin, Janet Koinzan of Elgin and Pam (Kevin) Wentz of Bismarck, N.D.; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; five stepsons, Kevin (Crystal) Meusch of Atkinson, Ron (Lori) Meusch of Bellwood, Kurt (Laura) Meusch of Stuart, Roy (Teresa) Meusch of Kearney and Darrel (Michelle) Meusch of O’Neill; 18 step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren: and a sister, Rosie Schueths of Elgin.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Duane Koinzan in 1980; and her spouse, Ray Meusch in 1988; her parents; four brothers, Bert Schindler and spouse Stella, Max Schindler and spouse Darlene, Vince Schindler and spouse LaRaine, Father Frederic Schindler O.S.B.; a sister, Betty Thiele and spouse John; and a brother-in-law, Hank Schueths.

She will be remembered for her spunk, great sense of humor and strong will. She loved to make people laugh by sharing her life experiences. She enjoyed telling her grandkids that she thought she knew everything when she was young, too. One of her favorite sayings was from Father Frederic: “Too Soon Old, Too Late Smart.”

Memorials are suggested to St. Boniface School, PO Box 379, Elgin, NE 68636.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

