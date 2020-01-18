NORFOLK — Services for Mary Jean Fillmer, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
She died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1945-2020
Mary Jean Fillmer, daughter of Robert E. and Helen Armbruster, was born April 20, 1945, at O’Neill. She attended Sacred Heart School in Norfolk, Burns High School and Mount Marty College in Yankton.
Mary Jean married Leon Warneke of Tilden on May 27, 1967. They were married for 17 years.
On Dec. 28, 1984, she was united in marriage to Ronald R. Fillmer at Norfolk.
Mary Jean was employed at Vulcraft, Norfolk National Bank, Norfolk Medical Group and Dale Electronics. She worked with her spouse, Ron, at Howser-Fillmer Mortuary and most recently at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home.
Mary Jean was a member of Sacred Heart/St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was a Catholic Daughter. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards and spending time with her friends.
Mary Jean is survived by her brother, Robert C. Armbruster of Centennial, Colo.; a niece, Kerry Judge-Hendry; a nephew, Bobby Armbruster; and her companions, Yogi and Meeca.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her spouse, Ronald R. Fillmer on Sept. 25, 2011.