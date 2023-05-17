Mary Jane Stewart

LYNCH — Graveside inurnment services for Mary Jane (Hopkins) Stewart, 87, formerly of Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lynch. Jeff Hart will officiate.
1935-2023
Mary Jane passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Alpine Village Retirement Center in Verdigre, where she was a resident for 2 years, three months and 12 days.
The family will be at Lynch Community Hall after the service to receive visitors.
Mary Jane (Hopkins) Stewart was born on March 4, 1935, in Spencer to Hollie and Mary (Chvala) Hopkins of Verdel. She resided in the Monowi, Verdel and later Niobrara areas for 17 years, graduating in 1952 from Verdel Public School.
On Dec. 22, 1952, Mary Jane was united in marriage to Ronald “Ron” Stewart of Lynch, who was serving in the U.S. Navy. To this union, three children were born.
Mary Jane worked for her cousin, Felix Chvala, at Felix’s Café in Verdigre until 1953, then moving to Lynch, she worked at Hoy’s Grocery Store while staying with Glen Stewart family. In 1971, she was employed at Niobrara Valley Hospital in the dietary department, where she worked for 21 years, the last 2-½ years in housekeeping. She completed a 155-hour dietary manager certificate from Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
Her aim in life was from a favorite aunt: “Things done by halves are never done right.” She lived by that every day of her life.
Mary Jane was a member of the United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women’s Society, the VFW Auxiliary and several extension clubs of Lynch. Her hobbies were dancing, reading, traveling, doing crafts, visiting casinos, baking, sewing, taking care of her flowers and spending time with her family.
Mary Jane is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Deon) Praeuner of Battle Creek; sons Merlin (Dawn) Stewart of Eagle and Mickey Stewart of Norfolk; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother James (Cheryl) Hopkins of Sioux City, Iowa; three nephews; three great-nephews; and a great-niece.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Hollie and Mary; paternal and maternal grandparents; sister Beatrice Ann; best friend and loving spouse of 67 years, Ronald; granddaughter Renee Marie Praeuner; uncles; aunts; cousins; many friends and acquaintances.