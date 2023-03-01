SPENCER — Services for Mary Jane Stewart, 87, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Mary Jane Stewart died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
LAUREL — Jacqueline L. Kirkpatrick, 86, Laurel, died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Michael A. Miller 75, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate.
PIERCE — Services for Aaron G. Anderson, 35, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
PIERCE — Services for Jeffrey “Jeff” Dale, 49, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Jeff Dale died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at his home.
CREIGHTON — Services for Michael “Mike” Kruse, 60, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date.
STANTON — Services for Paul A. Goetsch, 78, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Paul Goetsch died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for David S. Farner, 69, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate with inurnment in the church columbarium.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Vicki Saunders, 76, will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Norfolk American Legion, 3206 Raasch Drive, Suite 200, in Norfolk. Private burial will take place at a later date.