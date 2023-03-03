SPENCER — Services for Mary Jane Stewart, 87, Lynch, will be held at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Mary Jane Stewart died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
PIERCE — Services for Aaron G. Anderson, 35, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
PIERCE — Services for Jeffrey “Jeff” Dale, 49, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Jeff Dale died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at his home.
WAYNE — Services for Dr. Patricia M. (Ewing) Arneson, 73, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Fred L. Bader, 74, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Gregory Carl officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Marilyn Cornish, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
PIERCE — Service for Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Dale, 49, of Pierce will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Jake Bobby officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
SANTEE — Services for Gloria McBride, 70, of Bloomfield will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Roger Trudell and Kenneth Derby Jr. will officiate with burial in Greenwood Presbyterian Cemetery in Greenwood, S.D.
PIERCE — Services for Michael M. Christensen, 69, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
HARTINGTON — A celebration of life for Helen M. (Harris) Marx, 84, of Wynot, is being planned for late spring or summer and will be announced at a later date. Helen’s wishes were to donate her body to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wint…