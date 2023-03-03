 Skip to main content
Mary Jane Stewart

SPENCER — Services for Mary Jane Stewart, 87, Lynch, will be held at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Mary Jane Stewart died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Aaron Anderson

PIERCE — Services for Aaron G. Anderson, 35, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Jeffrey Dale

PIERCE — Services for Jeffrey “Jeff” Dale, 49, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Jeff Dale died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at his home.

Patricia Arneson

WAYNE — Services for Dr. Patricia M. (Ewing) Arneson, 73, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Fred Bader

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Fred L. Bader, 74, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Gregory Carl officiating. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Marilyn Cornish

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Marilyn Cornish, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Jeffrey Dale

PIERCE — Service for Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Dale, 49, of Pierce will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Jake Bobby officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Gloria McBride

SANTEE — Services for Gloria McBride, 70, of Bloomfield will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Roger Trudell and Kenneth Derby Jr. will officiate with burial in Greenwood Presbyterian Cemetery in Greenwood, S.D.

Michael Christensen

PIERCE — Services for Michael M. Christensen, 69, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Helen Marx

HARTINGTON — A celebration of life for Helen M. (Harris) Marx, 84, of Wynot, is being planned for late spring or summer and will be announced at a later date. Helen’s wishes were to donate her body to the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wint…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

