Mary Jane Hauf

NORFOLK — Mary Jane “Janie” Hauf, 75, Norfolk, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 30, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate.

Mary Jane “Janie” (Payne) Hauf, daughter of James Payne and Leola Miller, was born April 7, 1948, at Kansas City, Mo. She married Marlin G. Hauf and was blessed with three children, Robin, Sheila and Gene.

Janie is survived by Marlin Hauf; children Robin (Russ) Stodola of Clarkson and Gene (Jenna) Hauf of Arvada, Colo.; seven grandchildren, Dustin (Alicia) Stodola of Scottsbluff, Jessica (Kodi) French of Clarkson, Cody Tift of Omaha, AJ Tift of Kearney, Tazz Hauf of Norfolk, Hunter Hauf of Arvada and Presley Hauf of Arvada; five great-grandchildren, Maverik and Lukas French of Clarkson, Dominic Stodola of Scottsbluff, and Corbin and Dawson Kometscher of Lincoln; brother Tim Payne of Missouri; brothers-in-law Bob Peppard and Steve Furiccia; and sister-in-law Patty Payne.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Payne; mother Leola Payne; daughter Sheila Tift; brothers James “Jimmy” Payne and Steven Payne; and sisters Linda Peppard, Brenda Furiccia and Angie Payne.

