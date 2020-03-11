OMAHA — Services for Mary Jane Bentley, 92, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo St., in Omaha. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Monday, March 9, 2020.
Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel in Omaha is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Born June 2, 1927, Mary Jane Bentley was preceded in death by her spouse, Neil, and her son, Michael. Survivors include her daughter, Becky J. Spencer (Dan); two grandchildren, Nick Birt (fiancée Kerri Ehly) and Maggie Delaney (Jason); and great-grandchildren Alex Birt, Bailey Birt and Annie Delaney.
Memorials are suggested to Covenant Presbyterian Church or to your favorite charity.