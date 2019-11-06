LEIGH — Services for Mary Hogendorn, 96, Leigh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Thursday with a rosary recitation beginning at 10 a.m.
She died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the Columbus Community Hospital.
Gass Haney Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of the arrangements.
1923-2019
Mary Hogendorn was born June 23, 1923, in Leigh to Peter and Mary (Kasik) Hogendorn. She graduated from Leigh High School in 1940 and began teaching in 1942, retiring in 1977, to return home to help take care of her mother.
Through the years, Mary furthered her education during the summers and earned her master’s degree in education. She enjoyed flowers and gardening.
Mary was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh.
Mary is survived by two sisters, Rita Hogendorn and Regina Hogendorn, both of Leigh, as well as nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Mary Hogendorn, and two brothers, Joseph Hodendorn and Hilary Hodendorn.
