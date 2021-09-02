NORFOLK — Services for Mary Hill, 78, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Mary Hill died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard D. “Rick” Larson, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
MADISON — Services for Joann J. Brewer, 88, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Shirley (Farewell) Clayton, 71, Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for LeAnn L. Daniels, 58, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. LeAnn Daniels died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Omaha.
WISNER — Services for Edwin “Eddie” Eggers, 99, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Edwin Eggers died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.
BEEMER — Services for Olga Feyerherm, 89, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Beemer. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
EWING — Services for Paulette (Walnofer) Anderson, 61, Rogers, Ark., will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at the Full Gospel Church in Ewing. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Butte Cemetery in Butte.
NORFOLK — Services for Julie Koenig, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.