Mary Hansen

COLERIDGE — Services for Mary J. (Petersen) Hansen, 77, Coleridge, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Hansen Funeral Home, Vermillion. A memorial visitation will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.
1945-2022
Mary Joan Petersen Hansen passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk, surrounded by her family.
She was born July 18, 1945, in Obert, to Nels and Dorothy Petersen. Mary Jo graduated with honors from Wakonda High School in 1963 and received her BA and MA from the University of South Dakota in 1967. She married Dwight Hansen June 6, 1970, and they had two children, Stephanie and Scott.
Mary Jo taught in Rock Valley, Iowa, and Pierre, S.D., before caring for children in her home when her own children were little. She then spent over 40 years teaching special education, and later subbing after retirement in both in both Coleridge and Hartington. She loved making a difference in the lives of the children she taught.
Mary Jo adopted Coleridge as her own hometown and was very active in the community. She served on the village board, served as the mayor of Coleridge and also served on the board of the nursing home, Ridge View Manor and Immanuel Lutheran Church. Mary Jo especially enjoyed watching all her grandchildren’s activities and spending time traveling the last several years meeting new friends.
Mary Jo is survived by her two children, Stephanie (Robert) Bedell of Louisville, Ky., and Scott (Angela) Hansen of Burbank, S.D., and four grandchildren, Austin Bedell, Jack Bedell, Carter Hansen and Trey Hansen. She is also survived by her sister, Christie (Mike) Gabel of Pierre, nephew Jesse (Heidi) Gabel of Sioux Falls, S.D., great-nephew Desmond, great-niece Joslyn, as well as the father of her children, Dwight Hansen of Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nels and Dorothy Petersen, her half-brother, Nelson Petersen, and her brother, John Kennard “Kenny” Petersen.