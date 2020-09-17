Services for Mary L. (Miller)(Rohde) Halley of Arlington Heights, Ill., were Thursday, Sept. 10, at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home in Niles, Ill. The Rev. Ryan McMillin of St. James Parish in Arlington Heights, Ill., officiated.
Additional memorial visitation will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall in Laurel from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Burial will follow at the Laurel Cemetery.
She died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her home following a short illness with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer.
1949-2020
Mary Leila (Miller) Halley was born June 15, 1949, in Sioux City, to Floyd and Dona (Holm) Miller. She attended school in Belden and Coleridge, graduating from Coleridge Community High School in 1967.
After high school, Mary graduated from Stewart School of Cosmetology in Sioux City. She had a rewarding career of 50 years as a hair stylist, and she loved to bring out the beauty in others.
Mary was united in marriage to Gary Rohde in April 1969 in Sioux City, and they moved to Niles in July 1971. Their daughter, Teri Lynn, was born in 1969, and their son, Scott Raymond, was born in 1972. Mary later married Dan Halley in July 2012.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Dona Miller, and her brother-in-law, Paul Voge.
Mary is survived by her spouse, Dan Halley of Arlington Heights; her daughter, Teri (Jim) Blake of Vernon Hills; her son, Scott Rohde (fiancée Cass Breeden) of Mesa, Ariz.; and five grandchildren. Surviving stepchildren are Dan (Mary) Halley of Lake in the Hills, Ill., David (Jill) Halley of Vernon Hills, Ill., and Linda (Dan) Vierneisel of Mount Prospect, Ill., and seven stepgrandchildren. Mary also is survived by her siblings, David (Robin) Miller of Bradenton, Fla., Sharon (Dan) Gildersleeve of Hartington, Lois Voge of Galva, Iowa, Jim (Jan) Miller of Belden and Timothy Miller (Marcus Miner) of Las Cruces, N.M., as well as many nieces and nephews.